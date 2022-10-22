Atltico: Hulk has a new calf injury and will only play in 2023

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Hulk should be out of the Atlantic for the remainder of the season

Striker Hulk suffered a new muscle injury in his left calf, this time in grade 3, and will only return to the pitch for Atlético next season.

The information was provided by Rdio Itatiaia on the night of this Friday (21), while Ge detailed the new injury to the left calf.

The club’s communication has not yet issued an opinion from the medical department on the case.



The doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was contacted by the Superesportes report, but he did not answer messages or answer calls.

Top scorer with 29 goals in 46 matches this year, Hulk was absent from the Brazilian Championship games against Red Bull Bragantino and Ava, in September, and Cear, in October, due to discomfort in the same calf.

Hulk played for 77 minutes against Flamengo last Saturday (15th), but was replaced by Alan Kardec. This week, the goalscorer was in treatment.

With the new injury, Hulk is out of the final stretch of the Brazilian. Galo will still have six matches and will not have the athlete who scored 12 of the club’s 38 goals in the tournament.

Even outside the fight for the Brazilian title, Atltico’s goal is to guarantee a spot in the next Copa Libertadores. In seventh place, with 47 points, the team led by Cuca is within the classification zone for the international tournament.

Galo is four points behind the sixth place, Athletico-PR (51), and followed by Amrica (45), Fortaleza (44), So Paulo (44) and Botafogo (43) and Santos (43).

Hulk’s average goals

In 2021, Hulk’s average was 0.52 goals per game. He hit the net 36 times in 68 matches. In addition, he gave 13 assists. Last year, Hulk was the top scorer of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship, being the great star of the Rooster in winning both tournaments.

Already this year, Hulk has an average of 0.63 goals per game. He scored 29 times in 46 matches. With the injury, these are the attacker’s final numbers in 2022.

However, it is worth noting that, even if he played the last six games of the season and didn’t score any more, Hulk would have a better average than last year. In the hypothetical scenario, since he was injured, there would be 29 goals in 52 games, an average of 0.55.

This year, Hulk was the top scorer in the Campeonato Mineiro, but his performance dropped along with the entire team, which stopped fighting for important titles.

Hulk got to stay 15 straight games without swinging the net with the ball rolling. In the period, he scored three times from a penalty and once from a free kick.

The striker is one of the greats in Atlético’s history. In addition to being one of the main players of the incredible 2021 season, Hulk is now the 27th leading scorer of all time for Galo, with 65 goals.