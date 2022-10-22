AWESOME new feature added to Instagram; see how to use

O Instagram is among the most used applications today. The social network is part of the Meta group, led by Mark Zuckerberg. Next to him are WhatsApp and Facebook, thus setting up a weight group.

To ensure the best user experience, the company performs several updates adding new features. After several changes in WhatsApp, it’s time for Instagram to undergo a novelty.

Instagram brings news

The photo and video app has a new feature in the testing phase. Now, the option will allow users to add a song to their profile in the same way as it does on Facebook.

In this possibility, the user can make the resource visible in the profile. The song can be found below the bio and links on the person’s personal page.

The internet user Alessandro Paluzzi, already known for leaking information about social networks, published some screenshots that show how the novelty will work. So he held a demo by adding Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up” directly to his account.

Thus, the tool may allow users to further customize their profile on the social network. So, in addition to writing more about yourself, there is still the possibility to add a song that has some meaning.

How will it work

The company has not yet commented on details of the new possibility. However, it is likely that it works simply. According to the images shown by Paluzzi, the option will be available in the profile editing area.

So, just select the last button option at the bottom of the app i.e. your profile picture. Once that’s done, just click on the big button that is between the profile information and the story highlights. The option has the text “Edit Profile”.

A new field will appear with the option “Select your music”. By clicking, the user will be able to choose the song he wants to leave with his other information. There is also the option to add 40 characters as a caption.

After saving the changes, the person will already be able to see the chosen song in the area below the bio. More specifically in the part reserved for the links.

Social networks with music

Users who have been on the internet longer have already tried this option. It was available on the old My Space social network during the 2000s. At that time, people were also able to add music to the social network profile.

Dating back to this same time, MSN also had a slightly different feature. It was not possible to hear the songs on it. However, the user could choose to show the music they were listening to.

Finally, another social network that allowed music listening was Tumblr. The platform has become quite famous in the last decade. In it, several teenagers created their own blog to write and share images and GIFs.

In this option, the modality was even more far-fetched. Users could create a playlist that would play while other users browse through their posts. With the arrival of new networks like the Instagramthis option ended up falling into disuse.

