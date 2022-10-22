BANDIDO – Cinevisão

Gilbert Galvan (Josh Duhamel), a charming criminal, escapes from a Michigan prison and crosses the border into Canada, where he assumes a new identity and becomes Robert Whiteman. After falling in love with Andrea (Elisha Cuthbert), a caring social worker he cannot support, Robert decides to rob banks and discovers he is exceptionally good at it. Flipping through different disguises and traveling across the country, he catches the attention of the national press who labels him “The Flying Bandit”.

Addicted to the rush and money that his double life provides, Robert teams up with loan shark and reputed gangster Tommy Kay (Mel Gibson) for greater opportunities. Tommy convinces Robert that he is capable of bigger jobs and encourages him to rob a jewelry store, involving him in one of the biggest heists in Canadian history.

With Robert’s notoriety growing in record time, he’s put in the crosshairs of brilliant Detective Snydes (Nestor Carbonell), who’s out to capture Canada’s most wanted bank robber and put him where he deserves… behind bars.