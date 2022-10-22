Bayern beats Hoffenheim, and Choupo-Moting scores for the 3rd game in a row | german football

In a duel valid for the 11th round of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 2-0, away from home, this Saturday. German jewel Musiala and Cameroonian striker Choupo-Moting scored the goals of the Bavarian triumph at PreZero Arena.

With the result, Bayern reached 22 points in the Bundesliga and closed the gap to the surprising Union Berlin, which leads with 23 and is still playing in the round. The Bavarians return to the field next Wednesday when they visit Barcelona for the Champions League.

1 of 3 Musiala (42) and Choupo-Moting (13) celebrate Bayern’s goal against Hoffnheim – Photo: REUTERS Musiala (42) and Choupo-Moting (13) celebrate Bayern’s goal against Hoffnheim – Photo: REUTERS

Cameroonian in scoring form at Bayern

The goals of Bayern’s triumph, without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Thomas Müller – both are injured – came in the first half. At 17, after a corner kick by Kimmich, Goretzka deflected it, and the German jewel Jamal Musiala, showing great positioning, dominated in the small area and placed it in the back of the net.

The 19-year-old has scored nine goals in the 22/23 season (counting all competitions) and is Bayern’s top scorer so far.

At 37, the Cameroonian Choupo-Moting took advantage of a precise cross from Gnabry and extended it to the Bavarians. The 33-year-old forward, who will face Brazil in the World Cup group stage, has scored a fourth goal in Bayern’s last three matches of the season.

2 of 3 Musiala opens the scoring for Bayern over Hoffenheim – Photo: REUTERS Musiala opens the scoring for Bayern over Hoffenheim – Photo: REUTERS

England’s jewel shines at Dortmund

In another game this Saturday, Borussia Dortmund received Stuttgart and thrashed the rival 4-0 with the brilliance of the English jewel Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old midfielder scored twice in the triumph, which still had balls in the net from Süle, Moukoko and Reyna. The aurinegros are in fourth place, with 19 points.