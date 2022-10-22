Boca Juniors wins and eliminates Corinthians in the women’s Libertadores

Current champion, Corinthians is eliminated from the women’s Copa Libertadores. In a game of great will and little assertiveness, Alvinegro lost 2-1 to Boca Juniors, today (22), at Estádio Casa Blanca, in Quito, Ecuador, for the quarterfinals of the competition.

Núñez opened the scoring for the Argentines and, even in the first half, Adriana left everything the same. In the final stage, Corinthians piled up wasted opportunities and saw Palomar confirm the Argentine classification.

Corinthians says goodbye to the continental competition with two wins (both in the group stage) and two defeats (one in the debut and the other for Boca).

Qualified for the semifinals, Boca awaits the game between Deportivo Cali and Ferroviária, which takes place today, at 19:15 (GMT), to meet their opponent in the next phase.

On the other side of the bracket, Palmeiras will face Santiago Morning, tomorrow (23), at 19:15 (Brasília time), also for the quarterfinals.

Mouth takes advantage of failure

Corinthians and Boca Juniors made a balanced start to the game, with the alvinegras looking for possession of the ball and built plays while the Argentines bet on long balls and high scoring. But a failure by Tarciane put the sisters ahead.

In the 22nd minute of the first half, the alvinegra defender received the ball from goalkeeper Lelê, but it went too far and Priori took advantage and, after a table, finished on the crossbar. Núñez took the rebound and opened the scoring and Quito.

Arthur Elias moves, and Corinthians draws

About ten minutes after Boca’s goal, coach Arthur Elias made two changes to the Corinthians team. Jheniffer and Érika entered the vacancies of Andressa and Tarciane, and the alvinegras reached the tie in the sequence.

In the 33rd minute, Jaque crossed in the measure for Adriana to head with no chance to goalkeeper Oliveros and leave everything the same in Ecuador.

Corinthians presses

The alvinegras returned for the second half willing to turn the game around. Moving up the mark and occupying Boca’s field, Corinthians had at least two good opportunities to score.

At 5 minutes, Jaqueline sent a bomb in the angle, for Oliveros great defense. In the 8th minute, after a corner kick, the ball was close to the small area and no alvinegra managed to push it to the bottom.

Warm, warm…

Despite the overwhelming start of Corinthians, the second half featured a lot of exchange of passes, solid defenses and uninspired attacks. Boca knew how to withstand the white-and-white pressure, little by little they balanced the match and continued exploring the balls in the back of the Brazilian defender.

Look at the mouth!

At ease on the field, Boca Junior scored his second goal in the 29th minute of the second half. After a play on the left with Yamila and Gómez Ares, Palomar only needed to push the ball to the back of the net and make it 2-1 for the Argentines.

last gas

Needing a goal to stay alive in the match, Corinthians launched the attack – even taking risks in the counterattacks – and had good chances to equal the score again. The alvinegras, however, bumped into their own rush, added to the Argentine “wall” in the penalty area, and embittered the elimination.

DATASHEET

Boca Juniors 2 x 1 Corinthians

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Quarter Finals

Place: Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuador

Day and hour: October 22, 2022, at 4:30 pm (GMT)

Referee: Emikar Calderas (VEN)

Assistants: Migdalia Rodrigues (VEN) and Thaity Dugarte (VEN)

goals: Núñez (Boca Juniors), in the 22nd minute of the first half; Adriana (Corinthians), in the 33rd minute of the first half; Palomas (Boca Juniros), 29 minutes into the second half

Yellow cards: Andressa (Corinthians); Gomez Ares (Boca Juniors); Preininger (Boca Juniors)

BOCA JUNIORS: Oliveros; Cruz, Mayorga, Sachs, dos Santos; Preininger, Huber, Gómez Ares; Priori (Urbani), Rodríguez, Nuñez (Kishi Nuñez). Technician: Jorge Martínez.

CORINTHIANS: Lele; Diany, Andressa (Jheniffer), Tarciane (Érika), Tamires; Gabi Morais (Luana Bertolutti), Gabi Zanotti (Grazi), Gabi Portilho, Jaqueline; Adriana, Vic Albuquerque. Technician: Arthur Elias