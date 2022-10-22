Bolsonaro and the fighters and the soap opera of cash in the purchase of real estate – Baptista Chagas de Almeida

President and reelected candidate Jair Bolsonaro, received support from fighters yesterday in So Paulo (photo: Facebook/Reproduction)

Re-election candidate, the president of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL), participated yesterday in a meeting with a group of fighters in So Paulo. During the event, he received a belt from one of the supporters.

Speaking to the group of fighters, Bolsonaro said that Brazil is an “example to the world” in terms of the economy. “Despite the pandemic, we regret the deaths, Brazil is setting an example for the world in economic matters. Everything has been working out, thank God, obviously due to the cheerful, happy, hardworking people, who are beginning to know their potential”, the president almost said a prayer.

It’s not all flowers, right? In the official register of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Brazil has at least about 10 million unemployed. Probably, the number should be higher compared to Brazilians who have nothing. It is enough to see in some large cities across the country the people who take shelter in the streets.

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, campaigned yesterday in Minas Gerais. In the morning, Lula marched in Tefilo Otoni, in the northeast region of the state, alongside Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), who came in third in the first round of the presidential election.

Also with him was Marina Silva (Rede Sustentabilidade), the former Minister of the Environment and now a federal deputy elected by So Paulo.

“Bolsonaro has explanations to give to the people. He needs to say how he didn’t do any Minha casa, minha vida and managed to buy 51 properties with his family, with R$ 26 million, in cash”, charged Lula, in her peculiar style, in her speech.

“I don’t usually arrive in a city and speak ill of either the city’s mayor or the state governor. It’s not part of my political upbringing. However, the governor, during his election, pretended not to have a presidential candidate because he knew that 40% of my voters voted for him. So, he was quiet without speaking the president’s name. Now that he’s won the elections, the mask is off. He is a bolsonarista.”

He also criticized the re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), who in the second round declared support for President Jair Bolsonaro.

Academic Sarney

“We must bring everyone together, without partisanship or ideology, and honor the Federal Supreme Court. he who guards the Constitution, our guarantee as undemocratic”, made a point of emphasizing the 92-year-old former President of the Republic Jos Sarney (MDB), in defense of the Supreme Court. Sarney, who is a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), recalled that Rui Barbosa declared: “I institute this court venerating, severe, incorruptible, vigilant guard of this land. The structure of the country rests on the Federal Supreme Court, which will always be the basis of democracy and freedom”.

and solidarity

“The structure of the country rests on the Federal Supreme Court (STF)”, continued former President Sarney. There’s more: “The STF will always be the basis of democracy and freedom. My solidarity with the Supreme Court and its ministers, who watch over the institutions. Without a strong and integral STF, there is no democracy and individual rights disappear”. The text does not cite any specific attack that the STF has suffered. Finally, Jos Sarney emphasizes that everyone should unite to honor the Federal Supreme Court.

“The other side hides”

“I’m sorry the other side didn’t show up. I will be exposed to questions, I hope to be able to respond at the time, we have a lot to talk about, to show what the government has done, how it has responded to everyone. The other side hides, they create fake news.” This was the statement made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the re-election candidate, upon arrival at the SBT stadiums in Osasco, So Paulo. He was referring to the absence of his opponent, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). The broadcaster was going to hold a debate between the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, but Lula declined the invitation, and Bolsonaro was interviewed.

the weather got worse

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), third place in the first round of the presidential elections, called the president of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL), a pedophile when commenting on the speech of the PL reelection candidate about Venezuelan girls. “When Bolsonaro said he painted a climate, crime. more than that, pedophilia. And a pedophile’s place in jail. I’m not afraid. I have already called the president a coward and I am not afraid to say that he has committed a crime.” As everything passes through Minas Gerais in national politics, Simone Tebet was in Tefilo Otoni.

Is it any consolation?

In another day of truce in the international financial market, the dollar fell sharply and reached its lowest value in a month. The stock market rose more than 2% and closed at its highest level since April. Just this week, the US currency is down 3.27%. In recent days, the dollar has retreated with the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss and with expectations that the Federal Reserve (FED), the US central bank, will slow interest rate hikes from December onwards. The fact that matters most is that the dollar exchange rate is at its lowest since September 22.

