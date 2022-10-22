Bolsonaro will do a 22-hour live with Neymar, Zema, Moro and Malafaia

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced this Friday (21) that he will do, this Saturday, starting at 5 pm, a superlive with the presence of several supporters. Bolsonaro confirmed, for example, the presence of the player Neymar, Paris Saint Germain and the Brazilian national team, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), the ex-minister, ex-judge and elected senator Sergio Movo (Podemos-PR). ) and the religious Silas Malafaia. According to him, the live will last almost a whole day.

“I would like to announce to everyone that tomorrow, at 5 pm, we will have a super live. You can be sure that we will beat the world record for participation. The President of the Republic, our Neymar, Sergio Moro, Governor Zema, Tarcísio (Gomes de Freitas, former Minister of Infrastructure), candidate in São Paulo, religious leaders, (pastor) Silas Malafaia, among so many people. I will participate in the first hour of the live. It will last 22 hours. Participate, at least in the beginning. It’s very important. Let’s listen to Neymar, personalities from all over Brazil”, said Bolsonaro.

The statement was made in the closing remarks of an interview with the pool formed by SBT, Jornal Estado de S. Paulo, Rádio Eldorado, CNN, Veja, Terra and Rádio Nova Brasil, this Friday (21), after the absence of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) under debate. The two will contest the presidential runoff on October 30.