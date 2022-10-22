Boris Johnson returns to UK after Truss resigns

Former British Prime Minister was in the Dominican Republic; has yet to declare whether he will run for premier

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to the UK this Saturday (22.Oct.2022) allegedly to run again for the post after the renounce in Liz Truss. Johnson was in the Dominican Republic on a family trip. the moment was registered by a reporter from Sky News.

The former prime minister has yet to publicly state whether he will participate in the race to elect a new UK prime minister. However, Boris Johnson is one of the favorites to take the job.

Liz Truss resigned to the position on Thursday (20.Oct) ​​after 45 days. She was under pressure from other lawmakers to rethink her economic policy. your call “Growth Plan 2022” (Growth Plan 2022, in Portuguese). Dubbed the “mini-budget”, the package set out the income tax reduction over £150,000 and reduction in value electricity and gas bills for private companies.

His predecessor, and now tipped to return to the post, Boris Johnson, also resigned to office 3 months earlier, in July, after losing support from the British Conservative Party. At the time, government ministers resigned in protest against the appointment of Chris Pincher to the post of deputy head of the House government bench. Pincher is accused of sexual harassment and Johnson knew. The complaint was made in 2019.

Other names quoted to participate in the dispute are Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman and Penny Mordaunt. Rishi Sunak, who came in 2nd place in the process that elected Liz Truss and was a minister during Boris Johnson’s administration, is also expected to participate.

Of all the contenders, only Penny Mordaunt publicly declared who will run for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

VOTING PROCESS

The new prime minister must be announced by 28 October. Conservative deputies interested in taking office may apply until 2 pm local time (10 am in Brasília) on Monday (Oct 24).

However, only those names that obtain the support of at least 100 parliamentarians will continue in the dispute. In all, there are 357 deputies of the legend who vote at this stage. The criterion is intended to limit the number of candidates to 3.

If only one candidate reaches the threshold of 100 votes, he will automatically become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Otherwise, all members of the Conservative Party will vote between October 25th and 28th online. The legend does not provide the exact number of members, but estimates range from 140,000 to 200,000.