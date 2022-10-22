Botafogo renews contract with Matheus Nascimento | botafogo

Botafogo announced this Saturday the renewal of the contract of Matheus Nascimento, an 18-year-old white-and-white jewel. The carioca club closed a new three-year bond with the striker, a great promise to leave the alvinegra base in recent years.

The agreement came out after the arrival of businessman John Textor in Brazil. The majority shareholder of SAF alvinegra landed in Rio de Janeiro and treated the boy’s situation as one of his priorities.

– I am very happy with this opportunity that Botafogo and John are giving me. Now it’s time to continue the work and keep going, I’m still going to give a lot of joy to the Botafogo fans who deserve a lot. It was a waiting time, but we had good conversations with John and I’m very happy with that: to be able to help Botafogo in some way, which has always been the main thing for me. You can expect that for sure I’ll give the result on the field, I’m working hard for it and everything will work out for Glorioso in the future – commented Matheus Nascimento.

With the renewal, Matheus will have salary appreciation. The club presented a career plan that was approved by the athlete. A trip to Europe is not ruled out, either for experience or even definitively, depending on the proposal. The striker could sign pre-contract in January, but he didn’t want to leave the club for free.

The conversations between the board and the athlete have been going on for a few months. There was a principle agreement on the five-year contract since the end of June, but some details got in the way of the announcement. Textor wanted to deal with the matter personally, spoke to the player’s parents a few times and arrived this week to knock on the hammer.

Matheus Nascimento has 60 games and eight goals for the Botafogo professional. The striker debuted in the top team in the final stretch of 2020. With a prominent participation in the base divisions of the Brazilian team, the boy is one of the main names of the 2004 generation of all national football.

-I am very happy that Matheus has decided to stay with us. This renewal is important when you try to build excellent football. You first take care of your base, the players who have been with you since you were a kid, who are loyal. Matheus always made it very clear that he wanted to be here. We brought a lot of resources, technical resources, improved training and everything is different. We showed Matheus a way to continue to develop his successful football with us. It was priority number 1. From the beginning, I met with Matheus and his family and tried to understand his career vision, and how we could align it with the club’s interests. I am excited to complete this and he will have a great career ahead of him. Much has been said about his next steps, but what I liked most about this young man is that he always made it very clear that he wanted to be here. This made this process something we were able to achieve together – highlighted John Textor.

