Brazil registers 2.3 million mobile line portability | Telephony

Brazil recorded 2.34 million cell phone operator exchanges in the last three months alone. The data is from the latest report by the Brazilian Association of Telecommunications Resources (ABR Telecom), the national entity responsible for the service, which TechTudo exclusively this Saturday. There was an increase of 11.43% compared to the previous period (April to June 2022). In total, the country has carried out more than 60 million migrations since portability was released in September 2008.

When talking about portability made by users of fixed terminals in the last quarter, the amount is lower: around 344 thousand requests. The process of migrating a number to another operator takes, on average, three days to complete, – so it is possible to cancel the order within two days after starting the process.

🔎 Ranking shows the fastest mobile operators in Brazil

2 of 2 The number of cell line migration requests grows in Brazil — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo The number of cell line migration requests grows in Brazil — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

For 14 years, mobile and fixed telephony users in Brazil have been able to switch operators without changing the line number. The number portability model in the country is defined by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The agency determines that exchanges must be requested by users always within the same service, that is: from mobile to mobile or fixed to fixed – and within the range of the same area code.

Among the reasons that lead a user to make portability is the search for more attractive plans from other operators. This was the case of 22-year-old student Bernardo Lima. The brasiliense was one of the people who migrated from the cell line in the last quarter. “I was facing a lot of problems with my old carrier. Their internet always ended before the month, forcing me to hire extra packages”, says the university student.

In addition, in an attempt to get new customers, several telephone companies offer benefits to those who bring the cell phone number of another operator. Some companies give monthly internet bonuses, monthly discount and even access to movie and music streaming services.

What do you need to do portability?

According to ABR Telecom, those interested in migrating operators must prove ownership of the telephone line. The request can be made directly to the operator via internet or telephone SAC. It is necessary to inform full name, identity document number (or the registration number in the Ministry of Finance register, in the case of a legal entity) and address.

If the user gives up on the migration and decides to remain with the operator that provides the service, he/she has two business days, after the transfer request, to suspend the migration process in progress. Completing the portability takes up to three business days.

Regions that made the most portability

Telephone line portability by region Mobile and fixed line migrations Source: ABR Telecom (September 2008 to October 2022)

The Southeast region – the most populous in the country – was the one that made the most migration since the process was possible in the country: there were almost 47 million requests. This is almost five times more than the total amount of portability requests made in the Northeast, the second most populated region,