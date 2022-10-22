Brazilian films are featured at festival in California; see selection

21 Oct 2022



Marcele Neves

Journalist, marketing manager and reporter for Alô Alô Bahia







Considered one of the most important Brazilian film festivals abroad, the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival (LABRFF) celebrates 15 years and brings diversity as a theme in this edition to discuss inclusion and belonging.

Among the features selected for the opening of the festival, which takes place between the 5th and 9th of November, is “Eduardo and Monica”, starring the artists Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga.

There are more than 30 films in the program, starring names such as Cauã Reymond, Caio Blat, Guel Arraes, Jorge Furtado, Débora Bloch, Paulo Betti, Nelson Freitas, Juliana Alves, Carol Castro and Rocco Pitanga, among others.

“I am proud to see our cinema growing, improving even more the quality and being able to face the great films of the world industry. It is important to highlight the streaming platforms, which expand access to our stories around the world, organically and quickly. Nothing makes me happier”, says Rafael Maiolino, in charge of event marketing.

See the official list of selected for LABRFF 2022:

Fiction Feature Films:

“Eduardo and Monica” – René Sampaio

“Peter’s Journey” – Laís Bodanzky

“The Mother” – Cristiano Burlan

“The Novel” – Cláudia Pinheiro

“Eike? All or Nothing” – Dida Andrade and Andradina Azevedo

“The Debate” – Caio Blat

“Sun” – Lô Politi

Documentaries:

“CAFI” – Lírio Ferreira and Natara Ney

“Since Nobody Takes Me To Dance” – Ana Maria Magalhães

“Léa Freire’s Nature Music” – Lucas Weglinski

“The Artist and the Power of Thought” – Elder Fraga

Brazil shorts:

“Neon Phantom” – Leonardo Martinelli

“Thunder Without Rain” – Bruno Bini

“When I Close My Eyes” – Pedro Amed Mingardi

“Duck” – Antonio Galdino

“Fences” – Ismael Moura

“Florêncio Guerra and His Horse” – Guilherme Suman

“Losing Control” – Filippo Capuzzi Lapietra

US movies:

“Beyond” – Thiago Dadalt

“Waysland” – Lyria Garcia

“Luna” – Luca Bueno

“The Unnamable” – Gabriel Antunes

“The Encounter” – Gui Agustini

Photo: Reproduction. We are also on Instagram (@sitealoalobahia), Twitter (@Aloalo_Bahia) and Google News.