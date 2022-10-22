Brazilian team stays in Group F with executioner

The draw for the Women’s World Cup, held by FIFA in the early hours of Saturday (22), in Auckland, New Zealand, placed Brazil in Group F along with France, Jamaica, and a selection coming from the playoffs – Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay or Taiwan.

Played in two countries simultaneously (New Zealand and Australia, in Oceania) in the period between July 20 and August 20, 2023, it will be the 9th edition in the history of the Women’s World Cup. Brazil seeks the unprecedented title, with the best result being a runner-up to Germany in 2007.

The debut of the Brazilian women’s team is scheduled for July 24 (Monday), against one of the four teams that compete in playoff C – definition scheduled for February next year. On July 29 (Saturday), in Brisbane, Brazil faces the France team. The final match takes place four days later (Wednesday), against Jamaica, in Melbourne.

The official opening will consist of two games: New Zealand v Norway and Australia v Ireland.

Usually, Group F intersects with Group H following the tournament, in the knockout stage. Therefore, the Brazilian team faces Germany (seeded), Morocco, Colombia or South Korea in the round of 16.

Check out all the groups drawn:

A group

New Zealand

Philippines

Norway

Switzerland

group B

Australia

Canada

Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Spain

Croatia

Japan

Zambia

Group D

England

China

Denmark

Playoff B (Senegal, Haiti or Chile)

Group E

United States

Netherlands

Vietnam

Playoff A (Cameroon, Thailand or Portugal)

Group F

France

Brazil

Jamaica

Playoff C (Paraguay, Taiwan, Papua New Guinea or Panama)

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Argentina

Italy

Group H

Germany

Colombia

South Korea

Morocco