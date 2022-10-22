Bruna Marquezine’s role in ‘Besouro Azul’ may be more important than expected | Series on Stage

One of the most anticipated films of the coming year, Blue Beetle marks the debut of Bruna Marquezine at DC Filmsbeing the second Brazilian actress to be part of superhero films, followed by Alice Bragain The Suicide Squad. However, despite the novelty, his role is still a great mystery, since he must live the romantic interest of Jaime Reyes (played by Xolo Maridueña).

Some recent rumors indicate that Marquezine will be the daughter of Ted Kord, the second person to wear the mantle of the titular hero in the comics and, apparently, this should really happen on screen, since a insider of the film said that Bruna will have a much more important role than we expected.

A fan asked about it on Twitter and the insider he responded:

“She is the daughter of Ted Kord, Jaime’s love interest and the reason he gets the Blue Beetle”

Marquezine recently spoke about his experience in the film. The actress told the magazine Who that the film demanded a lot from her, even because the actress had to act in a language she was not used to speaking.

“It was an experience that demanded a lot from me in aspects that, until then, I had never experienced. The fact of interpreting in another language is a great challenge, because I feel in Portuguese”said.

The cast already has Xolo Maridueña in the lead role, the Brazilian Bruna Marquezine as Jenny, the protagonist’s love interest, George Lopez (The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl) like Uncle Rudy, Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Until the End, Babel) as the hero’s grandmother, Elpidia Carrillo (The predator) as Rocio, Damian Alcazar (The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian) as Albert and Susan Sarandon as the villain Victoria Kord.

Angel Manuel Soto will direct from a script by the Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocerwho wrote the remake of scarface.

Blue Beetle has a premiere scheduled for August 18, 2023 at the movies.