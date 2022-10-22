Brusque is relegated to Serie C | brusque

Brusque arrived on Friday with only one objective: to dry Chapecoense. With the draw between Quadricolor and Novorizontino on Tuesday, the only possible result for Bruscão to stay alive for another round was the victory of Tombense, which did not happen. Thus, the club from Santa Catarina is relegated to Series C.

+ Gilson Kleina regrets relegation of Brusque

1 of 1 Brusque is relegated to Serie C — Photo: Lucas Gabriel Cardoso/Brusque FC Brusque is relegated to Serie C — Photo: Lucas Gabriel Cardoso/Brusque FC

Following the 36th round of Série B do Brasileiro, Chapecoense beat Tombense at Arena Condá. The result left Verdão do Oeste in 15th position in the table with 42 points. Thus, Novorizontino dropped to 16th place with 41 points.

Brusque is in 19th place with 33 points and, with two games left for the end of the season, they can no longer reach Tigre – the first club outside the relegation zone. That is, it is relegated to Serie C.

Náutico, lantern of the Segundana with 30 points, also had the fall decreed with the result of the game.

+ Check the Serie B table

It is the first time that Bruscão has been relegated in a national division. In 2019, Quadricolor gained access to Serie C after being champion of Serie D and, the following year, moved up to the second division.