Caixa suspends Auxílio Brasil payroll loans

Photo: Paulo José/Acorda Cidade

Agência Brasil – The granting of payroll loans from Auxílio Brasil is suspended from 6 pm today (21) until 7 am next Monday (24), informed Caixa Econômica Federal. According to the institution, a technological maintenance interrupted the offer.

“Dataprev and Caixa will carry out scheduled maintenance in their technological environments. As a result, the Consignado Auxílio operation will be unavailable on all channels from 6 pm this Friday until 7 am next Monday,” the bank said in a statement.

The decision comes on the day that the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) must decide on a request for a precautionary measure from the Public Ministry with the TCU to suspend the offer of consigned credit from Auxílio Brasil.

Since the 11th, Caixa has been lending Auxílio Brasil payroll-deductible loans with interest of 3.45% per year. The loan, deducted directly from the benefit, can be divided into 24 months, with a minimum installment of R$15 and a maximum of 40% of the benefit amount.

Only a family member who has received Auxílio Brasil for at least 90 days and who has not failed to attend any re-registration call from the Ministry of Citizenship can have access to the credit line.

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram