Calleri enters the list of Brazilian’s top scorers

Calleri is back in the fight for the top scorer of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. This Thursday, in a late game of the 29th round, the striker scored twice in São Paulo’s 3-1 victory over Coritiba, in Morumbi, and reached 15 goals in the competition, just three less than Fluminense’s Germán Cano.

In addition, the Argentine became the 20th foreigner with the most balls in the net in the history of Serie A, leaving his countryman Maxi López, ex-Vasco and Grêmio, Uruguayan Carlos Sánchez, from Santos, and Colombian Ferreira, ex- – Athletico Paranaense. There are 23 goals scored in 51 Brasileirão matches, always wearing the Tricolor Paulista shirt.

São Paulo’s ninth top scorer this century, with 45 goals, Calleri is in his second spell at the club. In 2016, he scored 16 times in 31 games, quickly winning over the fan. The following year, however, he moved to England’s West Ham. Back at Morumbi last season, shirt 9 has already scored 29 goals in 77 appearances, 24 of which in 2022 alone.

Greatest foreign scorers in the history of the Brasileirão

1st – Petkovic – Serbian – 83 goals

2nd – Paolo Guerrero – Peruvian – 56 goals

3rd – Aristizabal – Colombian – 48 goals

4th – Arrascaeta – Uruguayan – 46 goals

5th – D’Alessandro – Argentine – 41 goals

6th – Hernán Barcos – Argentine – 38 goals

7th – Rodolfo Fischer – Argentine – 37 goals

8th – Dario Conca – Argentine – 36 goals

9th – Marcelo Moreno – Bolivian – 34 goals

10th – Germán Cano – Argentine – 32 goals

11th – Doval – Argentine – 31 goals

12th – Arce – Paraguay – 31 goals

13th – Pedro Rocha – Uruguayan – 30 goals

14th – Herrera – Argentine – 30 goals

15th – Montillo – Argentine – 28 goals

16th – Cazares – 26 goals

17th – Tevez – Argentine – 25 goals

Loco Abreu – Uruguayan – 25 goals

Lucas Pratto – Argentine – 25 goals

20th – Calleri – Argentine – 23 goals