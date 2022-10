share tweet share share Email

A security camera caught an armed robbery last Thursday night (20), in front of a residential condominium in Avenida Professor João Brasilin the neighborhood of Fonseca, North Zone of Niteroi. Cell phones, notebooks, cash, debit and credit cards and documents were stolen during the action. Military police were called to the incident. The case was registered at the 78th DP, in Fonseca. (Video below)