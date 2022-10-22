Captain America 4 gets production title

Indicative of the proximity of principal photography, Captain America: New World Order had its production title revealed as “Rochelle Rochelle”.

According to The Cosmic Circusit is a reference to the fictional feature film shown in an episode of the fourth season of Seinfieldtitled simply “The Movie”.

Interestingly, the Spider-Man trilogy at Marvel Studios also referenced the classic series in its production titles:

Spider-Man: Homecoming era “Summer of George”

Spider-Man: Far From Home era “Fall of George”

Spider-Man: No Homecoming era “Serenity Now”

Read more about Captain America – New World Order:

Harrison Ford is confirmed as General “Thunderbolt” Ross, and Emily VanCamp is expected to guest-star as Sharon Carter/Merchant of Power.

The main cast also brings Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Shira Haas like Sabra.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.