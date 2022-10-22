Carrie Fisher’s daughter pays tribute to her 66-year-old mother

Actress Billie Lourd published an emotional tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher who would be turning 66 years old

This Friday, the 21st, the actress Carrie Fisher, known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga would be turning 66. Carrie passed away on December 27, 2016, when she went into cardiac arrest during a flight.

Billie Lourd, daughter of the actress, went to her Instagram to honor her mother on this special date. In the caption of a childhood photo in which she appeared alongside Carrie, Billie wrote: “My mom would be 66 today. I woke up this morning feeling like I should write a long wise grieving caption like I know what I’m doing”.

“I realized that after 6 years there is no formula or map on what we do on days like this. You will never be a grief expert. It’s always changing – the biggest shape-shifter. And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And everything is fine. Sending my love to all the bereaved out there. You are not alone”, said Carrie’s daughter.

The actress Kerry Washington reacted to Billie’s post and commented: “sending you love”. And the star of the series “Emily In Paris”, lily collins he wrote: “Sending you nothing but love and light your way you sweet effervescent human”

Carrie Fisher fans were moved by the tribute and paid tribute to the eternal Princess Leia. “Happy birthday to your beautiful mother in heaven. She would be so proud of you and the beautiful woman you have become.”, wrote one follower.

And another fan commented: “Sending you lots of love Billie, I know how proud she is of you and how much she shines for you from above.”.