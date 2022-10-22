Cartola 2022: Luciano and Murilo miss round #33; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

Let’s go for one more, guys! It’s the turn of the 33rd round, the final stretch of Cartola’s 2022 season. It’s time for another challenge and you have to prepare for it. Information on suspended, injured and likely lineups can be found here. Stay tuned for the deadline to scale the team. The market closes this Saturday (22), at 4 pm (Brasilia time).
Still in the fight for a spot in Libertadores, São Paulo will not have one of their main players in their visit to the lantern Juventude. Striker Luciano is suspended for a yellow card taken against Coritiba, in a late game of round #29. Leader Palmeiras has wide favoritism against Avaí, but goes to the field without defender Murilo, who is among the biggest highlights of the impressive campaign of Abel Ferreira’s team.
Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #33:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Carlos Alberto, Martínez
Probable team: Cavichioli; Cáceres (Patric), Éder, Iago Maidana and Marlon (Danilo Avelar); Juninho, Alê and Lucas Kal; Matheusinho, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: Fernandinho
Injured: Julimar, Kawan, Marcelo Cirino and Reinaldo
Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Erick, Alex Santana and David Terans; Cuello, Vitinho and Pablo
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: none
Injured: Pedro Paulo, Ramon Menezes and Ronaldo
Probable team: Renan; Dudu, Lucas Gazal, Wanderson and Arthur Henrique; Baralhas, Willian Maranhão and Wellington Rato; Airton, Churin and Luiz Fernando.
ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Guilherme Arana, Hulk, Igor Rabello and Pedrinho
Probable team: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Dodô (Rubens); Allan, Otávio and Nacho Fernández (Zaracho); Ademir, Eduardo Sasha and Keno
Muscle injury takes Hulk out of the season sequence — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM
HAWAII
Suspended: Eduardo
Injured: Bressan, Diego Matos and Paolo Guerrero
Probable team: Vladimir; Kevin, Raniele, Rafael Vaz and Thales; Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva and Jean Pyerre; Renato, Pablo Dyego and William Pottker
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: Tchê Tchê
Injured: Breno, Kayque, Lucas Fernandes, Rafael and Saravia
Probable team: Gatito Fernández; Daniel Borges, Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Del Piage, Gabriel Pires and Eduardo; Victor Sá (Jeffinho), Júnior Santos and Tiquinho Soares
Tchê Tchê lacks Botafogo in the Sunday classic — Photo: Davi Barros / ge
BRAGANTINO
Suspended: Lucas Evangelista and Realpe
Injured: Andres Hurtado, Bruninho, Kawê, Léo Orftiz and Praxedes
Probable team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Kevin Lomonaco, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Eric Ramires and Hyoran; Arthur, Smile and Popo
CEARÁ
Suspended: none
Injured: Lucas Ribeiro and Matheus Peixoto
Probable team: João Ricardo; Messias, Luiz Otávio, Gabriel Lacerda; Nino Paraíba, Richard Coelho, Richardson, Guilherme Castilho, Bruno Pacheco; Mendoza and Jo
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: none
Injured: Paulinho
Probable team: Cassio; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto, Du Queiroz (Maycon) and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito (Mateus Vital), Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes
CORITIBA
Suspended: Nathanael
Injured: Andrey, Henrique and Willian Farias
Probable team: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Matheus Alexandre, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Boschilia; Warley, Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga.
CUIABA
Suspended: Alan Empereur and Igor Carius
Injured: Camilo, Osório and Uendel
Probable team: João Carlos; Marllon, Joaquim and Paulão; Daniel Guedes, Rafael Gava, Denilson and André Luís (Sidcley); Gabriel Pirani, Rodriguinho and Deyverson
FLAMENGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio
Probable team: Diego Alves (Hugo Souza), Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Diego and Victor Hugo; Matheus França, Marinho and Everton Cebolinha
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: none
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Manoel, Nino and Calegari; André, Martinelli, Yago Felipe and Ganso; Arias and Cano.
STRENGTH
Suspended: Caio Alexandre, Romarinho and Tinga
Injured: none
Probable team: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Titi, Habraão (Marcelo Benevenuto), Juninho Capixaba; Zé Welison, Hercules, Ronald; Otero, Thiago Galhardo, Pedro Rocha.
Tinga is out of the duel against Fortaleza — Photo: Leonardo Moreira/Fortaleza EC
GOIÁS
Suspended: Diego
Injured: Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho, Sávio and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano (Lucas Halter), Reynaldo and Hugo; Auremir, Matheus Sales (Caio Vinícius or Fellipe Bastos) and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: none
Injured: Gabriel, Maurício and Mercado
Probable team: Keiller; Busts, Moledo, Vitão and Renê; Johnny, Edenilson, De Pena and Alan Patrick; Pedro Henrique (Wanderson) and Alemão
YOUTH
Suspended: none
Injured: Kelvi
Probable team: Pegorari; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Vitor Mendes and Rodrigo Soares; Elton, Jadson, Chico; Capixaba, Rafinha and Isidro Pitta
PALM TREES
Suspended: Murilo
Injured: Jaílson and Raphael Veiga
Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.
Murilo is one of the highlights of the Brasileirão but will not face Avaí — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras
SAINTS
Suspended: Eduardo Bauermann
Injured: Eduardo Bauermann, Maicon and Soteldo
Probable team: João Paulo; Nathan (Madson), Luiz Felipe, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Caamacho and Ed Carlos; Angelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo (Lucas Barbosa)
SAO PAULO
Suspended: Luciano
Injured: Arboleda, Caio, Gabriel Neves, Walce, Miranda
Probable team: Felipe Alves, Luizão, Ferraresi and Léo; João Moreira, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Eder and Calleri