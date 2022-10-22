Changes in Nubank? Check which rules have been changed at the bank

Nubank is one of the largest financial platforms operating in the country, with more than 70 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. With so many people, services and products involved, it is natural for the company to look for new ways to surprise its audience and modernize its merchandise.

Highly regarded in the world of digital banks, Nubank is not, in fact, changing the rules regarding its most popular credit card, the famous purple one, requested by customers who start using the fintech application. However, what happened was the creation of a novelty that changes rules for a specific product.

The change occurs for the public that is interested in investing. the bank decided lower investment target for the customer to obtain the exemption of the Nubank Ultraviolet Card in the credit modality.

In this way, in order to obtain exemption from fees on up to BRL 5 thousand, the client must have approximately R$50,000 invested in the digital banking platform or in NuInvest. Before, the total to be reached to be entitled to the exemption was R$ 150 thousand in investments in the platform.

Discover the Nubank Ultraviolet Card

According to the advertisement on the digital bank’s website, the ultraviolet card “was made for those who want to go beyond a premium credit card.”

Get to know some advantages of Nubank’s ultraviolet card, made of metal: