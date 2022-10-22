Charles do Bronx is defeated by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 – Play

The Brazilian Charles do Bronx lost to the Russian Islam Makhachev in the fight for the lightweight belt this Saturday (22) at UFC 280, held at the Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi. The former champion went to the ground in the second round, after receiving a punch, and was submitted with katagatame.

At 33 years old, Charles had an 11-fight unbeaten streak in Ultimate since 2008. Do Bronx has a record of 33-9-1.

In a post-fight interview, the Brazilian lamented the defeat: “There are days when we’re here and it’s not the best day. I promise everyone, I’ll get him [cinturão] back. I have to be next, give me the next chance [Dana White, presidente do UFC].”

MAIN CARD FIGHTS

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev

Bantamweight Belt: Aljamain Sterling defeated TJ Dillashaw by TKO at 3:44 of the 2nd round.

by TKO at 3:44 of the 2nd round. Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). Lightweight: Beneil Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Flyweight: Manon Fiorot defeated Katlyn Chookagian by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Fights and results Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Belal Muhammad defeated Sean Brady by TKO at 4:47 of the 2nd round.

by TKO at 4:47 of the 2nd round. Average weight: Gaius Borralho beat Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov beat Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). Middleweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27). Average weight: Armem Petrosyan defeated AJ Dobson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev defeated Malcolm Gordon by submission, armbar, at 4:26 of the 3rd round.

by submission, armbar, at 4:26 of the 3rd round. Bantamweight: Karol Rosa defeated Lina Lansberg by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Who is Charles from the Bronx?

the brazilian Charles Oliveira da Silvapopularly known as Charles do bronxin 32 years oldbecame the biggest star of the UFC after consecrated champion of Lightweight and for defending the title. The category, by many, is considered one of the most disputed in the organization.

from the bronx defends a invincibility of 11 fights in Ultimate since 2008. The Brazilian still owns a record, submitting 16 opponents and the total sum 19 wins per finishing or knockouta mark that no other fighter has reached.

Charles he started in Jiu-Jitsu at the age of 12 and gradually overcame his own obstacles, since he was younger he faced some health problems, until he arrived in the UFC. In this Saturday, (22)the athlete aims to regain the belt against the Russian Islam Makhachev.