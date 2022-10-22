Charles Do Bronx is submitted by Makhachev at UFC 280, loses after 5 years and sees the end of his lightweight reign

Charles Do Bronx succumbed in the second round to the fighter from Russia

‘Mike: Beyond Tyson’ is an unauthorized and unrestricted biography that explores the ups and downs of Tyson’s career and life. Subscribe now and have fun!

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion. This Saturday (22), at the UFC 280, in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, the Russian beat Charles Do Bronx in a decided match in the second round.

Makhachev was already better in the first round and, in the second, he landed a standing punch that took the Brazilian to the ground. The Russian then fitted the katagatame and submitted the Brazilian, who hit and ended the fight.

In this way, Makhachev ends Charles Do Bronx’s reign as a UFC lightweight and ends the Brazilian’s winning streak at 11 – the last defeat was in 2017. Now, it is the Russian who has 11 consecutive triumphs in MMA.

Makhachev also “returns” the belt of the category to an old acquaintance: Khabib Nurmagomedovhis coach, greatest lightweight of all time.

See the results of UFC 280:

MAIN CARD

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Do Bronx via submission in R2

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling defeats TJ Dillashaw via submission in R2

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision

Flyweight: Manon Fiorot defeated Katlyn Chookagian by unanimous decision

PRELIMINARY CARD

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad defeated Sean Brady by knockout in R2

Middleweight: Caio Borralho defeated Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov defeated Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan defeated AJ Dobson via unanimous decision

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev defeated Malcolm Gordon by submission

Bantamweight: Karol Rosa defeated Lina Lansberg by majority decision