Charles Do Bronx is submitted by Makhachev at UFC 280, loses after 5 years and sees the end of his lightweight reign

Charles Do Bronx succumbed in the second round to the fighter from Russia
Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion. This Saturday (22), at the UFC 280, in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, the Russian beat Charles Do Bronx in a decided match in the second round.
Makhachev was already better in the first round and, in the second, he landed a standing punch that took the Brazilian to the ground. The Russian then fitted the katagatame and submitted the Brazilian, who hit and ended the fight.
In this way, Makhachev ends Charles Do Bronx’s reign as a UFC lightweight and ends the Brazilian’s winning streak at 11 – the last defeat was in 2017. Now, it is the Russian who has 11 consecutive triumphs in MMA.
Makhachev also “returns” the belt of the category to an old acquaintance: Khabib Nurmagomedovhis coach, greatest lightweight of all time.
See the results of UFC 280:
MAIN CARD
Lightweight: Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Do Bronx via submission in R2
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling defeats TJ Dillashaw via submission in R2
Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision
Lightweight: Beneil Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision
Flyweight: Manon Fiorot defeated Katlyn Chookagian by unanimous decision
PRELIMINARY CARD
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad defeated Sean Brady by knockout in R2
Middleweight: Caio Borralho defeated Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision
Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov defeated Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision
Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision
Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan defeated AJ Dobson via unanimous decision
Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev defeated Malcolm Gordon by submission
Bantamweight: Karol Rosa defeated Lina Lansberg by majority decision