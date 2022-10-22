Check latest WhatsApp news

The beta version of WhatsApp has gained several new features, both for iOS and Android and for Windows. The features were announced throughout this week with new updates released for each version of the app.

One of these features, already available on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, now comes the official version of WhatsApp for Windows: the one to speed up audios. Users will now be able to speed up audios in 1.5x and 2.0x on computer.

In case the feature is not available to you, just update the app or wait for a future update

Check out the other six new features available below and that, probably, can reach all users in the near future.

polls

The creation of polls was already open to some beta users of the apps for Android and iOS. However, in the trial version for Windows, users can only view and vote on polls shared by other participants in the group – there is no possibility to create them.

Delete message notifications

WhatsApp had already released for testing users the possibility of managing notifications. However, with the new update, it is possible to exclude message notifications so that you still receive notifications when you are on a call.

avatar

WhatsApp is introducing the ability for users to create their own avatars to use as a way to express themselves. After configuring your avatar, the platform will automatically create a pack of stickers to be shared with your contacts. The avatar can also be used as your WhatsApp profile picture.

This feature is only available to some beta users of the app on Android.

four reactions

Another feature, exclusive to iOS beta testers only, allows you to view up to four reactions in a WhatsApp group message bubble – previously, only three were shown.

Keyboard shortcuts

A page of available shortcuts has been released. It shows all keyboard shortcuts that can be used in WhatsApp Web beta. Are they:

New chat: Ctrl + N

Close current chat: Ctrl + C

New group: Ctrl + Shift + N

General search: Ctrl + F

Chat Search: Ctrl + Shift + F

Settings: Ctrl + P

Toggle mute: Ctrl + M

Toggle Reading: Ctrl + U

Emoji Panel: Ctrl + Shift + M

GIF Panel: Ctrl + G

Previous chat: Ctrl + Shift + [

Próximo bate-papo: Ctrl + Shift + ]

Open chat: Ctrl + 1..9

Automatically mute large group chats

WA Beta Info found that WhatsApp is developing a feature capable of automatically muting large groups as the platform is releasing chats of up to 1024 participants for some testers.

It is not yet known if the platform will automatically mute large groups when users join them or if it will be muted when the group reaches 512 participants – amount already released to users in general.

As a feature still under development, it is not available even to beta testers.