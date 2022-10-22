Cine Maior (04/09) will show the movie Goosebumps: Monsters and Goosebumps!

Record will show at Cine Maior this Sunday (4) the film Goosebumps: Monstros e Arrepios!. Launched in 2016, the production has a strong cast like Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, Amy Ryan, Halston Sage, Ryan Lee, Jillian Bell. Cine Maior airs on Sunday afternoons from 2pm.

The film takes place after the death of his father, Zach Cooper and his mother Gale move from New York to the small town of Madison, Delaware. Settling in the neighborhood, Zach meets his neighbor Hannah, whose overprotective father tells him to stay away. The next morning, at the local school where Gale is introduced as the new vice principal, Zach befriends Champ, a cowardly but friendly student. That night, Hannah invites Zach to an abandoned amusement park, where they meet. Upon returning home, Hannah’s father again warns him to stay away.

Later, Gale has to oversee a school dance, leaving Zach with his Aunt Lorraine. Fearing that Hannah is in danger, Zach tricks his father into going to the police station as he and Champ enter their house. They find a bookshelf with several locked manuscripts, each cataloging entries in the Goosebumps franchise. In response to Champ’s curiosity, Zach unlocks The Abominable Snowman of Pasadena and the story’s titular monster emerges from him and escapes. With Hannah’s help, they track the Abominable Snowman to a local ice rink where Hannah’s father appears and imprisons him in the manuscript.