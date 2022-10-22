Cine Maior film 10/16/2022

At the “Cinema Maior” this Sunday, 10/16, you can watch the movie “World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles” (2011), which is directed by Jonathan Liebesman.

Long synopsis:

When a meteor shower suddenly hits Earth, it is soon discovered that they are actually alien ships that wish to exterminate humans at any cost. The city of Los Angeles is the target of one of the main battles, among the many that take place around the planet. It involves Sergeant Michael Nantz, who had his retirement canceled due to the severity of the attacks and still suffers the trauma of having lost several men in his last mission. Obeying orders from Lieutenant William Martinez, he tries to help in what he can to eliminate the extraterrestrial invader.

Original Title: Battle Los Angeles

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez, Ramon Rodriguez, Cory Hardrict, Bridget Moynahan and Will Rothhaar.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Origin: USA

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 12 years old

Box office: 212 million dollars

Check out the trailer:

Today’s Cine Maior movie, 10/16/2022

World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles

When and what time does it start? today, Sunday, from 14:00 (Brasilia time)

Where to watch? Record TV’s open channel throughout Brazil.