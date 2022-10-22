City beat Brighton with two from Haaland and great goal from De Bruyne

Admin 5 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

It became routine! With two from Erling Haaland and one from Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1, in a match valid for the 13th round of the Premier League.

In addition to the Norwegian top scorer, who reached his 17th goal in the competition and 22nd of the season, Leandro Trossard scored for the visitors.

With the result of the match played at the Etihad Stadium, this Saturday (22), City was glued to leaders Arsenal – who enters the field tomorrow – taking the runner-up place in the Premier League, with just one point difference.

Now, Pep Guardiola’s team is back to focus on the Champions League, in the middle of the week, for a duel against Borussia Dortmund.

On the other hand, Brighton remains attentive in the English, and will only return next Saturday to face another quarry, Chelsea. Roberto de Zerbi’s team remained in 8th place with the same 15 points, without winning since the 6th round.

Haaland scores for City and stirs up fans at Etihad Stadium - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Haaland scores for City and stirs up fans at Etihad Stadium

Image: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

start taken

With chances for both sides, the start of the match was quite balanced. The most dangerous move came from a mistake: Ederson left the penalty area to help the defenders in the construction of the play. The problem is that the goalkeeper was careless with a wrong pass and almost took a goal for coverage, but Welbeck didn’t hit the precision.

Always him!

In the 20th minute, the Brazilian redeemed himself with an assist for Haaland to open the scoring. After the long throw, the striker got rid of Brighton’s defenders and goalkeeper (who was outside the goal) to come out in front of goal and roll to the back of the net. Thanks to the pass, Ederson was praised by some netizens. One of them even nicknamed him “Andrés Iniesta”.

The goal gave more tranquility to the home team, who came to dominate the actions of the match and almost extended the score with De Bruyne.

In the meantime, there were three dubious moves inside the opponent’s area, in Haaland, Grealish and Bernardo Silva; in the first two, referee Craig Pawson called for them to follow, but in the third he claimed a penalty, after consulting VAR. Again shirt 9 went for the ball and converted.

turnaround

The second half started here and there, very busy, but Brighton didn’t make it easy and managed to reduce the advantage. One of the highlights of the championship, midfielder Trossard took advantage of Akanji’s failure and City’s exposed defense to finish from the edge of the area and swell the nets.

At one point in the match, Brighton imposed 85% possession on City, creating even more opportunities and making Ederson work hard. Have you tasted the poison, Guardiola?

De Bruyne decides

Amid strong pressure from Brighton, relief came with midfielder De Bruyne. Although his teammate in the Belgium national team, Trossard, was making the citizen defense hell, the shirt 17 returned to comfort the home team with a beautiful finish from outside the area at the angle of goalkeeper Sánchez.

It is worth mentioning that the ace started the match with a black eye, which was not serious enough to leave him out of the match.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Ituano goal made by a player on loan from Vasco annoys fans

Ituano gained breath to stay alive as one of Vasco’s competitors in the fight for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved