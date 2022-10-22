City beat Brighton with two from Haaland and great goal from De Bruyne

It became routine! With two from Erling Haaland and one from Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1, in a match valid for the 13th round of the Premier League.

In addition to the Norwegian top scorer, who reached his 17th goal in the competition and 22nd of the season, Leandro Trossard scored for the visitors.

With the result of the match played at the Etihad Stadium, this Saturday (22), City was glued to leaders Arsenal – who enters the field tomorrow – taking the runner-up place in the Premier League, with just one point difference.

Now, Pep Guardiola’s team is back to focus on the Champions League, in the middle of the week, for a duel against Borussia Dortmund.

On the other hand, Brighton remains attentive in the English, and will only return next Saturday to face another quarry, Chelsea. Roberto de Zerbi’s team remained in 8th place with the same 15 points, without winning since the 6th round.

Haaland scores for City and stirs up fans at Etihad Stadium Image: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

start taken

With chances for both sides, the start of the match was quite balanced. The most dangerous move came from a mistake: Ederson left the penalty area to help the defenders in the construction of the play. The problem is that the goalkeeper was careless with a wrong pass and almost took a goal for coverage, but Welbeck didn’t hit the precision.

Always him!

In the 20th minute, the Brazilian redeemed himself with an assist for Haaland to open the scoring. After the long throw, the striker got rid of Brighton’s defenders and goalkeeper (who was outside the goal) to come out in front of goal and roll to the back of the net. Thanks to the pass, Ederson was praised by some netizens. One of them even nicknamed him “Andrés Iniesta”.

The goal gave more tranquility to the home team, who came to dominate the actions of the match and almost extended the score with De Bruyne.

In the meantime, there were three dubious moves inside the opponent’s area, in Haaland, Grealish and Bernardo Silva; in the first two, referee Craig Pawson called for them to follow, but in the third he claimed a penalty, after consulting VAR. Again shirt 9 went for the ball and converted.