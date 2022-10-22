Corinthians lives its biggest drought of titles in the 21st century

Third place in Paulistão, eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and with practically no chance of being Brazilian champions, Corinthians lost the opportunity to close the 2022 season with a title after being defeated in the final of the Copa do Brasil by Flamengo, on penalties, last Wednesday (19).
Without winning a championship since 2019 (when it was Paulistão’s tri), Corinthians will complete three years without a title and suffer its biggest drought of conquests in the 21st century. 2020/21. In addition, he spent another four years without earning anything (2004, 2010, 2014 and 2016).
In this century, Corinthians won 17 titles, being the São Paulo club with the most achievements, ahead of Santos (12), Palmeiras (11) and São Paulo (10). But in the last three years it has seen rival Palmeiras lift six championships — and is yet to win their seventh, in the Brasileirão.
In Corinthians history, this three-year run without a title is the longest since 1987, when the club completed a four-year drought without titles. Before that, the longest title shortage had been precisely the longest in its history, 23 years old, which ended in 1977 with Basilio’s saving goal in the Paulistão final against Ponte Preta.
Corinthians titles in the 21st century:
2001 – Paulistão
2002 – Brazil Cup and Rio-São Paulo Tournament
2003 – Paulistão
2004 – none
2005 – Brasileirão
2006 – none
2007 – none
2008 – Brazilian Series B
2009 – Copa do Brasil and Paulistão
2010 – none
2011 – Brasileirão
2012 – Club and Libertadores World Cup
2013 – South American Cup and Paulistão
2014 – none
2015 – Brasileirão
2016 – none
2017 – Brasileirão and Paulistão
2018 – Paulistão
2019 – Paulistão
2020 – none
2021 – none
2022 – none
