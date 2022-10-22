Corinthians performs last training session before facing Santos

O Corinthians finished the preparation for the derby against saints this Friday, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava. The teams face each other this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The players started the day’s activities inside the CT and then went to field 3 to work with the ball. The coaching staff organized a training session for possession of the ball on a reduced field and ended with offensive and defensive set-piece activity with an eye on the classic.

For the match, Corinthians will not count on Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery) and Adson (problem in the posterior thigh muscle). Coach Vítor Pereira could make some changes to the starting lineup, preserving some more experienced players who wore themselves out in the Copa do Brasil final against Flamengo.

A probable Corinthians for the classic against Santos has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil (Bruno Méndez), Balbuena and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Fausto, Du Queiroz and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

With the runner-up in the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians turned fully to the dispute of the Brazilian Championship. The team is in fifth place in the national league with 54 points, but one game less than the opponents.

Leave your comment