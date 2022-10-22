Corinthians wins Jaragu with property and goes with advantage for the return game of the LNF semifinal

Corinthians beat Jaraguá 5-2 on Friday night, in the first leg of the semifinals of the National Futsal League (LNF). At the Wlamir Marques Gym, Timão played very consciously and abused the race on the court.

With the victory conquered over the team from Santa Catarina, the Parque São Jorge club goes to the knockout stage with an advantage. As there is no goal difference in the competition, Corinthians advances in the event of a draw or another triumph.

Write it down – Timão’s next game is the decisive duel against Jaraguá, for the LNF. Next Friday, at 8 pm, the team led by Deividy Hadson will go to Santa Catarina to face the hosts.

Escalation

Not counting two suspended players, Lucas Oliveira and Tatinho, coach Deividy Hadson entered the court with an “alternative” team in relation to the previous starting lineups. Thus, Timão entered the court with Vandeson, Allan, Henrique, Levy and Deives.

The game

First time

To try to surprise the opponent, Corinthians started pressing Jaraguá’s ball out and demanded that goalkeeper Tiago work hard. Still in the beginning, captain Deives, in a beautiful move, hit the post.

The pressure paid off and Yan opened the scoring for Timão. Soon after the goal, experienced goalkeeper Tiago, from Jaraguá, felt and left the court to make way for João Neto.

After the intensity of the start, the Parque São Jorge club slowed down, but even so managed to extend the score with Kauê.

With the disadvantage on the scoreboard, the Santa Catarina team tried to leave for the game and managed to decrease, with a goal scored by Neto. Soon after, the visiting team’s number 4, Lollipop, was fouled hard and received a yellow card.

After the goal conceded and with the game approaching the end, Timão looked for the third goal, but ended up failing in the finalizations. Still at the end of the first stage, Jaraguá pressed, but did not get a tie.

Second time

The second stage started balanced, with Corinthians starting higher. After just five minutes, Allan demanded a great save from João Neto.

Next, Kauê recovered the ball in a pass error by Jaraguá and took advantage of the fact that goalkeeper João Neto was out to just push it into the net.

Immediately the visiting team responded, hitting Vandeson’s beam and looking to grow in the match. But Corinthians’ defensive performance didn’t let up and Deividy Hadson’s men continued to recover balls and set out in search of the fourth goal.

At eight minutes, William, from Jaraguá, received a yellow card for a hard foul. In the charge, Canabarro almost hit the post. On the ball out, Jaraguá managed a good move and it was the turn of a Corinthians athlete to be yellowed, Kauê.

In the free kick, Jaraguá again managed to reduce the score, with Eka. The reaction of the visiting team was soon stopped, with a great goal scored by Allan that left Timão with the advantage of two goals.

After Corinthians’ quick response, Santa Catarina lost their heads and received another yellow card, this time with Eka. At 12 minutes, the Parque São Jorge team stole another ball and almost Lé increased the score.

On the next move, Deives also almost dropped his. At 13, Jaraguá hit the post in a new free kick. With the game already approaching its end, the visitors decided to put the goalkeeper in line.

With the new formation, the game was here and there, with Timão taking danger whenever he went down to the attack. With two minutes left in the game, Henrique left his own by stealing the ball and seeing the opponent’s goal empty.

Finally, Jaraguá tried again to decrease the score but was not successful. With that, Corinthians cooked the game and secured the advantage for the return game.

