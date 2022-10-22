Corinthians wins Jaraguá in the first leg of the semifinals in a match with the presence of Vídeo Apoio – LNF

In the first game in the history of Brazilian futsal with Video Support, Corinthians defeated Jaraguá, in São Paulo, by a score of 5 to 2. The result leaves the São Paulo team with the possibility of drawing in normal time in the return game, which will be next Friday, at 8 pm, in Jaraguá do Sul. Santa Catarina needs to win in normal time to take the game to extra time, where they can draw for having had a better campaign in the first phase.

The first half started with Corinthians pressing and asserting the support of the crowd. Yan fought for the ball, entered the area and opened the scoring for the Paulistas. The second didn’t take long to come. In a typical pivot play, Kauê turned over the mark to increase the score in São Paulo. At a disadvantage, Jaraguá began to react and create chances. Neto managed to reduce the score before the break in a strong finish from outside the area that beat goalkeeper Vanderson.

The second half started more balanced. However, Kauê anticipated an opponent’s pass, which was with the goalkeeper ahead and advanced to finish with an empty goal. The match continued in high rotation and Jaraguá reached the second goal with Eka, after a free kick. Less than 2 minutes later, Allan scored the home team’s fourth goal in a beautiful shot that hit goalkeeper João Neto’s angle. Santa Catarina put the goalkeeper in the final minutes of the game, but who took advantage was Corinthians, who stole the ball and scored the fifth with Henrique and gave final numbers to the duel.

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Paulo Sauer

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller

COLOR 5×2 JAR Photo: Beto Miller ‹

›