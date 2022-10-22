Cruzeiro is interested in Juninho Capixaba, but faces competition

photo: Leonardo Moreira / Fortaleza Juninho Capixaba played 53 games for Fortaleza this season

Already thinking about assembling the squad for the dispute of Serie A do Brasileiro in 2023, Cruzeiro showed interest in Juninho Capixaba, who belongs to Grmio and is on loan to Fortaleza until the end of this season. Versatile, the 25-year-old plays as a left-back and midfielder. In addition to Raposa, other teams aim to hire the defender.

Juninho Capixaba has a valid contract with Grmio until March next year, but he should not renew it, as it is not in the plans of coach Renato Gacho. Therefore, the full-back can sign a pre-contract with any club.

To supersports, the president of Grmio, Romildo Bolzan Jr, stated that Fortaleza has preference to acquire the economic rights of Capixaba. The Ceará club has already indicated to the athlete’s staff that it intends to continue with the player after the loan period.

The interest of other Brazilian clubs may make it difficult for Cruzeiro to negotiate with the full-back. With the austerity policy of Ronaldo Fenmeno, manager of SAF, Raposa will not enter into auctions and will not do any “crazy” to assemble the squad at this time of financial restructuring.

The information on Cruzeiro’s interest in the left-back was disclosed by the profile CEC Informationon Twitter, and by the journalist Samuel Venncioand confirmed by the report.

Substitute for Matheus Bidu?

Still without a decision on the permanence of Matheus Bidu at Toca da Raposa II, Cruzeiro monitors the market in search of an alternative to the left side. To keep the player who belongs to Guarani in the squad, the Minas Gerais club will have to pay around R$ 6 million to exercise the purchase right.

Bidu’s contract with Cruzeiro runs until the end of November this year.

Juninho Capixaba’s career

Capixaba emerged for football in the basic categories of Bahia, where he started his professional journey in 2017. After that, he attracted the attention of Corinthians, who hired him. However, the side did not have a sequel in the São Paulo team and was loaned to Grmio, in 2018, and hired permanently the following year.

After a season full of fluctuations, Juninho Capixaba was loaned to Bahia, where he played 90 matches before moving to Fortaleza. In Leo do Pici, the defender accumulates 53 matches, one goal and eight assists.

Already thinking about the next season, Cruzeiro announced its first reinforcement this Wednesday (19). This is defender Neris, who last played for Al-Hazm, in Saudi Arabia. The bond runs until December 2024.