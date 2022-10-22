‘Cyrano’: Musical Romance Starring Peter Dinklage Premieres on Prime Video

‘Cyrano’ is the newest project starring the multiple Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (‘Game of Thrones’) and is now available on Prime Video.

A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone, whether with fierce wordplay in a verbal contest or his brilliant swordplay in a duel. But convinced that her looks make him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the enlightened Roxanne, Cyrano still hasn’t declared his feelings for her – and Roxanne has ended up falling in love with Christian at first sight.

Joe Wright (‘Pride and Prejudice’) commands the adaptation.

Based on the homonymous play by Erica Schmidtwhich in turn is inspired by the classic novel ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’the film also has Haley Bennett (‘Seven Men and One Fate’), Bashir Salahuddin (‘Marriage Story’) and Ben Mendelsohn (‘Rogue One’).

‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ revolves around a man with an overly large nose who is fully aware of his appearance. In this way, he uses another man to help him win the girl of his dreams.

The timeless narrative served as inspiration for several rom-coms contemporary, as ‘Sierra Burgess is a Loser’ and ‘You Can’t Imagine’.

The book has been adapted several times for the cinema, winning a version in 1950, directed by Michael Gordon, and another in 1990, starring Gérard Depardieu.

