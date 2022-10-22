Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ movie opens early

The film “Babylon“, by Paramount, is having its release dates changed. Abandoning initial plans to be released on a limited basis at Christmas, the production will now have a wide release scheduled for December 23 and which will be released in the sequel to “Avatar: The Water Way“. The film was initially planned to be released on January 6th before they decided to move.

“Babylon” is Damien Chazelle’s latest work, after having been critically acclaimed and highly praised due to his previous films such as “Whiplash: Perfection”, “La La Land: Singing Seasons” and “The First Man”.

The director of the film in question told Vanity Fair that he had been thinking about the film’s plot since he arrived in Los Angeles in 2007, saying he wanted to pay his own homage to the early years of what would become modern Hollywood.

The production marks Damien Chazelle’s return to films set in Los Angeles after “La La Land”, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, through which he took in about $439 million at the worldwide box office, in addition to winning the award. for Best Actress and Best Director at the 89th Academy Awards, with Damien becoming the youngest directing trophy winner.

The film stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. Robbie will play an aspiring actress trying to climb the Hollywood stairs. The plot will be set in Hollywood in the 1920s, around the transition period in which films moved from silent to talkies. Because of this, it will bring together a mixture of fictional and historical figures, such as Charlie Chaplin being played by Tobey Maguire, for example.

Filming concluded last year, in 2021, and Collider reported that this movie also had some actors playing the first girl in the “IT” movie, Clara Bow.

The cast of the feature will also include several actors known in the world of cinema, although it already has Stone, who had already worked with Damien in “La La Land”, but was eventually forced to leave him due to some scheduling conflicts, allowing Robbie to assume his role.

The sheer scale of the film meant that it had an advertised runtime of three hours and five minutes. It is possible to check the trailer of the movie and witness how spectacular it will be after Damien has made so many promises. Check it out below: