Daycare workers wear ‘Panic’ mask to scare children

Five workers at a daycare center in Mississippi, United States, were arrested after a video showed they were wearing a mask from the horror movie “Scream” to scare children. They were charged with child abuse on Thursday (20), according to The New York Times.

Sierra McCandless, 21, Oci-Anna Kilburn, 28, Jennifer Newman, 25 and Shyenne Mills, 28, were charged with taking part in the act, while Traci Hutson, 44, was accused of failing to report abuse, the County Sheriff’s Department announced. Monroe.

Police reports show that they were fired after the videos spread across the city of Hamilton.

In the images, one of the workers wears the mask and scares the children as they try to have lunch.

“Are you being mean? Do I need to take you out?” says the employee, apparently screaming in a child’s face as she wore the mask.

Additional video shows what appears to be another worker wearing the mask and scaring children as they try to eat lunch.

The cries and screams of several children can be heard in the videos, which were allegedly filmed in September and October of this year, according to the Associated Press.

Daycare owner Sheila Sanders said she was unaware of the disturbing videos until Wednesday afternoon of this week.

“The people who did these acts are no longer with us. They were fired. I wasn’t here at the time and I didn’t know they were doing this. I don’t condone it and I never did. I just want to say it’s been resolved,” he said. Sanders to the channel.