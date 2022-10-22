DefesaNet – Crisis – France will withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty

Emmanuel Macron announced the withdrawal of France from the Energy Charter Treaty, as he considered it incompatible with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. The 30-year-old document is accused by several instances of being too protective of fossil energies.

In a press conference at the end of the European Council in Brussels, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the withdrawal of Paris from the Energy Charter Treaty. A text adopted in 1994, considered too “friendly” to fossil energies and incompatible with French objectives.

“An important point demanded by many”, underlined the head of state. The High Entity for the Climate had already advanced that the European Union should withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty, insofar as it is incompatible with “the decarbonization schedules” provided for in the Paris accords. Emmanuel Macron stated that “at the present moment, above all, we must accelerate and concentrate investments to go faster in renewables, go faster in energy efficiency and go faster in nuclear”.

The French president added that “war on European soil cannot erase climate requirements and our imperative to reduce CO2 emissions”. The Energy Charter Treaty was signed in 1994 to provide guarantees to investors from Eastern European countries and the former USSR.

It allows companies, before a private arbitration court, to seek damages from a state for decisions that affect the profitability of their investments, even in the case of pro-climate policies. In June, the European Union managed to reform the treaty, but the commitment was insufficient for the NGOs that demanded the withdrawal of Europeans, as they consider that the treaty hinders the energy transition.