Deives praises the imposition of Corinthians in the semifinals and thanks Fiel

This Friday, Corinthians took the lead in the search for a spot in the final of the National Futsal League. In a duel at Parque São Jorge, Timão overcame Jaraguá 5-2 and opened up a good advantage for the return. After the match, pivot Deives spoke to the My Helm.

Corinthians’ number 10 made a point of highlighting the importance of winning, something that Timão conquered in the first minutes of the match. Soon after, he thanked Fiel for the massive presence in the stands at Ginásio Wlamir Marques.

“A game that we knew the importance of starting by winning. It’s a great opponent, it’s not for nothing that it reached the semifinals. We leave very satisfied with the result, with the delivery, but mainly because of the fans to attend and support Corinthians futsal. We give the guts of our hearts to fight, it’s not this year, but every year we try to honor the history of this shirt. Today was no different, we leave happy, but we have 40 more minutes there in Jaraguá. Now it’s time to see what Deividy will ask for this week for us to reach another final, my 15th with this shirt”, said Deives, My Helmright after the game.

Owner of a great trajectory for the Parque São Jorge club, Deives was able to repeat the good record throughout 2022. The pivot scored 26 goals in 37 games played in the current season.

To secure a spot in the big decision of the National League, Corinthians has advantages in the event of a draw or a new triumph against the team from Santa Catarina. The duel takes place next Friday, at 20:00, under orders from Jaraguá.

See more at: Corinthians Futsal.