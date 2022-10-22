“’Devil Wears Prada 2′ Won’t Happen,” says Anne Hathaway

If you’re the type who dreams of a sequel to “The devil Wears Prada” (2006), you can write your own fanfic. Anne Hathaway guarantees that there won’t be a second movie. She was asked about it during the premiere of her new movie, “Armageddon Time”, in New York.

“There will not be a sequel. Will not happen. It’s like… we can’t do this. It won’t. The movie exists. There are other movies. There will be other movies. We can just watch that one again.” Anne Hathaway responded to ET Online.

The buzz about a possible “The Devil Wears Prada 2” gained traction on social media recently. The reason was the photos of Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, sitting side by side in the front row of New York Fashion Week. The image referred to the film and even looked like a marketing action. Anna Wintour, after all, it was the inspiration for the character Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

There is a sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada”… in a book!

The film is an adaptation of the book of the same title written by the American Lauren Weisberger. She published a sequel in 2013 called “Revenge Wears Prada”.

The story follows Andrea Sachs (character from Anne Hathaway in the movies) ten years after quitting Runaway fashion magazine and getting rid of Miranda. In the sequel, Andrea is super successful and works as an editor for a luxury wedding magazine. Emily is her best friend.

The second book entered the New York Times bestseller list, but did not repeat the success of the first.