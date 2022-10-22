Did you think it was big? NVIDIA Titan RTX 40 900W leaks with giant heatsink

The NVIDIA RTX 4090 was introduced in September and since then, several memes about its size have been circulating on the internet. However, screenshots of GPU prototypes leaked today show that it could be even bigger. The images were leaked by Chinese portal ChipHell and show the heat dissipation system of the RTX 4090 at various angles and stages of development.

In the images we noticed that the card should occupy 4 slots on the computer, making it practically unfeasible for those who have small cases or with several hardware items already equipped such as capture cards, for example. The size advantage is also due to the fact that a contact plate is positioned next to the GPU instead of below it.

The solution found by NVIDIA seems to be to rotate the entire heatsink design by 90º to reduce the space occupied by the GPU. The portal also claims that it has more photos of this prototype, but that it cannot publish them at the moment for some unexplained reason. Unfortunately NVIDIA doesn’t usually comment on these leaks, so we can only speculate on the manufacturer’s choices.

















