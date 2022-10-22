Discover seven simple measures to save your cell phone battery | Technology

It could be an important missed call, a memorable photo that wasn’t captured, a video of a special moment that would have been captured. Can you count how many times the end of your cell phone battery has bothered you?

With that in mind, the g1 shows you seven simple steps you can take to ensure you don’t end up with your phone just like a dead weight in your pocket – or in your hands.

1) Enter “Power Saving” mode

Power saving mode is the fastest and most direct way to save your phone. By activating it, the user makes the device put into operation automatic adjustments that prolong battery life, such as limiting processor speed and screen brightness.

On Android devices, the option can be found by opening the “Settings” area and then “battery saving“. On iPhone, go to “Settings” and then choose “low power mode“.

2) Reduce screen brightness

Decreasing the screen brightness is one of the most effective ways to save battery. The tip is not to leave the lighting at maximum level so that the device has energy for longer.

On Android, you can control the screen brightness through “Settings” or through the notification area that appears when you swipe down from the top of the screen. On iPhone, the procedure can be done through the “Control Center” or the “Settings” section.

The rule is simple: not using Bluetooth? Leave it off.

On Android devices, Bluetooth can be turned off in the notification screen or in “Settings”. On iPhone, the setting is accessed through the “Control Center”.

Once activated, “Night Mode” darkens application interfaces that support this look and offers energy savings compared to normal mode.

On Android, “Night Mode” can be accessed from “Settings”. On the iPhone, the procedure is in “Settings”.

5) Disable access to location

Some applications, such as maps, collect location data all the time, which requires more processing and, consequently, uses more energy. The user must check what these applications are and, if necessary, disable them from collecting this information.

On Android devices, this can be done by going to “Settings” and then “Applications”. On the iPhone, just go to “Settings” and then “Privacy”.

6) Close background apps

In addition to causing an overload on the phone’s memory, keeping apps running in the background consumes the device’s data package and battery. If the idea is to save these resources, the ideal is to turn them off.

On Android phones, tap the square that appears at the bottom of the screen, then select the “Close All” option. On iPhone, closing happens by dragging the screen up and then dragging app windows up.

7) Activate “Airplane Mode”

Turning on “Airplane Mode” is the most extreme measure to save battery. The user should know that, once activated, this setting prevents browsing the internet and receiving messages – this will only be possible if the user is on a flight that offers this type of connection.

On Android devices, “Airplane Mode” is on the notification screen or in “Settings”, while on iPhone it is in “Settings” or “Control Center”.

