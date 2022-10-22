Discover the singer’s morning beauty secrets

Selena Gomez is a fashion, musical and beauty icon. The American singer and actress is a reference for those who like a lighter and softer look. Even the proposal of her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, is to be more about the beauty we already have and its enhancement.

In her tiktok, the owner of the hit “Hands To Myself” showed what her morning skin care routine is like and how she treats it so she doesn’t need several layers of foundation and concealer.

@selenagomez Morning routine before make up! @Rare Beauty ♬ my hair – Ariana Grande

Check out Selena Gomez’s morning care routine (Reproduction/TikTok)

Step 1 – Eye Mask

The video opens with Selena using a mask to hydrate and nourish the eye area, which is the most sensitive part of our face. Taking care of this region prevents wrinkles, fine lines, swelling and gives life to the tissue.

Step 2 – More hydration

Gomez uses a full face moisturizer. The hydration process is essential for all skin types, both dry and oily need to replace lost water to promote more firmness and improve tissue texture.

Step 3 – Thermal protection

A very important step for anyone who wants to have healthy hair. The thermal protector has the function of protecting the wires from the heat and also from the sun. The product used by the artist in the video is the 7 Seconds Detangler gives unite beauty, which costs around 30 dollars.

Step 4 – Lip mask

Hydration is never too much, but this time care is with the lips, another part of the face that deserves attention due to its sensitivity. A mask for this area will ensure more flexibility of the fabric, softness and prevent it from tearing.

Step 5 – Hair Finisher

Still with damp locks, Selena spends the Smooth & Shine, a styling cream also from Unite Hair, to leave the strands in place and bring more softness and shine to the strands. The hairstyle that Selena chose for her hair is very practical and simple, a low bun with a very low root.

Step 6 – Body moisturizer

To take care of the skin of the body, the actress known for being Alex from Os Feiticeiros de Waverly Place bets on the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Body Cream from the Sol de Janeiro brand, which costs from 169 reais, and promotes in addition to a potent and fast hydration , a fragrance with notes of Pistachio, Salted Caramel and Vanilla

Step 7 – Lip Balm

Another hydrating product for the list! This time it’s the Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm, moisturizer from Rare Beauty, Selena’s makeup brand. The product’s proposal is to promote light hydration with a nourishing sensation. This product has eight colors, however Selena’s favorite is the “Honor” shade.

Featured Photo: Playback/Instagram