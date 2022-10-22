Doctor Strange Inspired Doctor Fate Actor in DC’s Black Adam

Although, in the comics, Doctor Fate has been created before, in the theaters Doctor Strange has appeared before and, with that, it is inevitable that the audience will end up comparing the two characters.

Although both are powerful mages with relatively similar powers, after all, they both use magic, they are two completely different characters if you delve deeper into the history of each of them individually.

But as the lay public – who don’t read comics – saw Doctor Strange on the big screen before seeing Doctor Fate, in black adamcomparisons and accusations of “copying” end up happening.

But the point here is to show that behind the scenes things are different, with one serving as an inspiration for the other, as revealed by Doctor Fate actor Pierce Brosnan in an interview with Variety, revealing that Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange ended up serving as an inspiration. for your role:

“I loved Doctor Strange and my kids, who are comic aficionados, would say, ‘Dad, Doctor Strange.’ Well, we all know who Doctor Strange is, and he’s epically brilliant, Benedict. [Cumberbatch]. But then you have the end of the book for that and it’s Doctor Fate. And Doctor Fate is much loved, one of the senior members of the wizarding world.”

This just shows how, behind the screens, the rivalry between Marvel and DC is something healthy and very useful for everyone who ends up learning from each other and being inspired by the best of each character to develop their own. While the pointless fights stay with the fans.

