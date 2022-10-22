Does Slayers Star Abigail Breslin on Netflix?

A new vampire movie titled Murderers now it’s out! We’ve got you covered if you’re wondering where it’s available to watch. Keep reading to know all the details.

Murderers is a horror film written, produced and directed by K. Asher Levin. You may recognize Levin from his work on the films Excavation and Cougars Inc. He also directed two episodes of the thriller series The Shadow Diariesthat starred riverdaleMadelaine Petsch.

The story follows a group of social media superstars who are invited to the mansion of a reclusive billionaire only to find themselves trapped in the lair of ancient vampires. The only way influencers can be saved is if they join forces with a famous online gamer and an old school vampire hunter who is on a quest for revenge.

The cast consists of Abigail Breslin, Thomas Jane, Kara Hayward, Jack Donnelly, Lydia Hearst, Malin Akerman and Ash T.

Is Assassins on Netflix?

Unfortunately, you won’t find this movie on Netflix. However, there is a possibility that the streamer will acquire streaming rights in the future. But for now, you’ll have to look elsewhere to watch it.

Don’t worry though. Netflix has some good vampire movies streaming on their platform right now. We recommend checking vampire academy, blood red sky, vampires, night teeth, Vampires versus the Bronx and day shift.

Where to watch Slayers

Murderers is available to watch in select theaters and on video on demand. You can check the film’s page on Fandango to see if there are screenings near you and buy tickets. If you prefer to rent or buy the film, you can do so on Voodoo.

Check out the official trailer for a preview of the film!