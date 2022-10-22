Drew Barrymore Reveals He’s Been Sexless for Years, Explains Why | Series on Stage

Recently, the actress Drew Barrymore The 47-year-old revealed on her Instagram account that she is a person who does not need sex. It is worth remembering that the actress spoke of a similar subject, when Andrew Garfield told that she went 6 months without sex for a project, and she even said that this time for her was almost nothing.

The actress explained that she doesn’t have a “intimate relationship” with no one musicians for years, more precisely, has not had a sexual relationship since 2016, which was when the artist signed her third divorce. “Since the beginning of my life as a single mother, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of really working on myself and learning what it’s like to be a mother (…)”

“I’m not a person who needs sex and who needs to go out and have relationships like that. I am someone who is deeply committed to raising my girls, my daughters and how we women should exist in this world! A relationship with a man hasn’t been a priority for me for a long time.“, she said.

“Some people may walk out of a marriage or relationship and in the quick future find themselves in another relationship. There’s nothing wrong with that! Not even a little. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people it really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to be celibate.”

“I’m proud of myself for having that time. This is what I, as my own individual and no one else but me, needed to do and I honored that and respect myself for that, as I respect anyone else for their choices. I just laughed at the fact that it’s not my personal priority to be with a partner, but that doesn’t mean it won’t one day. I need time. And my view of sex has really changed.”

About Drew’s talk about Andrew Garfield, the actress commented on the matter at the time on her YouTube show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’. “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t feel like a long period [para ficar sem sexo]? That’s the headline: ‘Drew can go six months without sex’”joked her co-star Ross Matthews in which shortly after she responded by saying: “years old”!

The actress was married for a year in 1994 to businessman Jeremy Thomas and then to comedian Tom Green, in which she was married between 2000 and 2002. Her daughters Olive, 9 years old, and Frankie, 8 years old, are the fruit of her marriage to businessman Will Kopelman, between 2012 and 2016.