Elnaz Rekabi, from unknown athlete to heroine in Iran – 10/21/2022 – Marina Izidro

I had never heard of Elnaz Rekabi until days ago, and I imagine most people haven’t either. Elnaz is an Iranian sport climbing athlete, a sport that debuted at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year. The inclusion was precisely to attract young people and show a, shall we say, more modern side of the Olympics. But the sad part of this story is that Elnaz, bronze at the 2021 worlds, did not gain notoriety this week for her achievements in the sport, but because she simply dared to compete like any other woman.

Iranian women are required to wear a hijab – a head covering – even when representing their country in international sports competitions. A week ago, Elnaz competed in a championship in South Korea without the adornment, wearing a wide headband in his hair.

Protests have raged in Iran since Mahsa Amini, 22, was killed a month ago – I repeat, killed – in the custody of the so-called “morality police” because she allegedly left part of her hair on display. Therefore, the athlete’s gesture at the tournament in Seoul was seen as an act of solidarity with the movement, although she did not say so.

Elnaz was greeted at the airport in Tehran by a crowd and called a “heroine.” Extremely courageous Iranian women have taken to the streets and publicly burned their hijabs. The athlete has become a symbol of resistance, and that means her life is at risk, as she has returned to a place where even teenagers are beaten to death for breaking such rules of morals and good manners.

Elnaz gave an interview to state television saying he had no intention of competing without the hijab and, in his haste, forgot to put it on. For someone who grew up wearing the veil, it doesn’t seem like a convincing explanation, but a necessary one. Iranian human rights groups and journalists have spoken out, saying the country has a history of forced confessions, out of fear or coercion. “So far, thank God, nothing has happened,” she said. Yet.

She also apologized to the Iranians for the confusion caused. In fact, Elnaz, her country, should have that attitude, for not defending her publicly. Enough of women apologizing and being led to believe that it’s always their fault, and that they were beaten, harassed or raped because they provoked or were wearing the wrong clothes.

Suppressing women’s rights is a form of control by authoritarian and far-right governments, who fear female participation in society because it strengthens democracy. If in countries like Brazil we have the vote as a tool for change, in other nations international pressure is fundamental.

The International Sport Climbing Federation and the International Olympic Committee said they were “monitoring the situation.” But what really makes a difference is to act, publicly condemn, defend that athletes have the right to choose the uniform they wear, not give authoritarian countries the right to host mega-events and use sport as a tool of power.

The president of the Iranian Olympic Committee said he will not punish the athlete, but who can guarantee that she will not be or has not been bullied? The world now knows Elnaz Rekabi. We will probably never know whether competing without the hijab was intentional or not. But her and her gesture cannot be forgotten.