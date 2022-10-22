Employee sues Fluminense in R$ 1.7 million for work accident that left him quadriplegic | fluminense

Just over three months after being hired to work as an employee of Fluminense, Claudio Gomes de Souza saw his life change completely at the age of 41. In April 2018, during Pedro Abad’s administration, the employee was pruning a tree at the Laranjeiras headquarters when he fell approximately 26 meters after the rope broke, suffered serious injuries and became quadriplegic. Last September, he filed a labor lawsuit against the club and asked for just over R$ 1.7 million for the cause.

Claudio was hired to act as the club’s sports coordinator, with a salary of almost R$ 3,200, but in the work portfolio he was listed as coordinator of general services, with the function of supervising activities such as cleaning, repairs, maintenance of equipment and facilities, according to the cars. The case was revealed by the website “Uol” and confirmed by ge, who had access to the process. According to the text of the action, in practice, the employee acted as a “do-it-all”. The employee’s lawyer, Gabriel Lessa Ferreira stated that there was a deviation from function and that the contract did not provide for activity at height.

– Norms regulate services for any company. Those who work at heights need to have a occupational safety professional, employees need to undergo training, know the risks – said the lawyer to the ge.

Claudio’s defense alleges negligence and negligence on the part of the club, alleging that the employee was performing a function that was not his and for which he was not trained, without the supervision of a safety professional, and with equipment in poor condition.

The lawsuit, filed at the 51st Labor Court in Rio de Janeiro, asks for approximately R$159,000 for moral damages (50 times the employee’s salary), another R$159,000 for cosmetic damage, Claudio’s lifetime pension (based on last salary of the employee and taking into account the life expectancy of 73 years for men indicated by the IBGE) estimated at more than R$ 1.2 million, and legal fees of around R$ 230 thousand.

After the accident, Claudio filed an application for accidental sickness benefit for temporary disability on May 9, 2018, and the employment contract was suspended. Almost two years later, on February 10, 2021, disability retirement was granted. According to the process, the employment contract remains suspended.

In addition, there is also a health-related issue. Since the accident happened, Fluminense maintained the health plan for Claudio and his daughter, even with the suspension of the employment contract, as determined by law in cases like this. There has been a change in the plan offered to all club employees, however, the new modality, according to the lawsuit, does not have full coverage on the care that Claudio needs after the accident. According to the defense, he maintains frequent treatment with support from nursing, physiotherapy, psychology, neurology and nutrition, in addition to drug treatment, all for life.

– It was a general change, but the club should have the sensitivity to keep the plan better. He stopped doing the consultations and tests he needed because he couldn’t afford it, he had to suspend and reduce these consultations. He recently got reimbursement for some procedures, it’s two reimbursements a week, but he has to do physical therapy daily, and the plan doesn’t cover physical therapy every day – said the employee’s lawyer.

The defense also included the request to maintain the previous plan, including for Claudio’s daughter, but the request was rejected – there is still an appeal. in a note to ge (see below)the club reinforced the maintenance of the health plan since the moment of the accident and stated that it has been providing assistance to the employee.

“Since the case occurred, on April 23, 2018, under the former management, the club has been providing assistance to the employee, including maintaining the health plan, although the employment contract has been suspended as determined by law. The club was notified of the action only last month, that is, four and a half years after the event, and presented a challenge in the case file”.

Fluminense stated that it was notified of the action only last month, that is, four and a half years after the event. Claudio’s defense argues that the lawsuit against the club was only opened now because the employee was unable to think about reactivating his employment contract, in the possibility of claiming any compensation or labor allowance due to the “physical and psychological trauma suffered” .

– In Fluminense I only made friends. I’m trying to strengthen myself after suffering with everything that happened. I’m just fighting for my rights – Claudio said.

