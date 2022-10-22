European countries call for UN investigation into Iranian drones in Ukraine

Representatives from France, Britain and Germany called for an ‘impartial investigation’ into the war equipment Russia has used in the war.

UN/Creative Commons

European countries have turned to the United Nations to investigate Russia’s use of drones in the war in Ukraine.



This Friday, the 21st, representatives of the France, UK and Germany asked, in a letter to United Nations Organization (UN), an “impartial investigation” into Iranian drones that Western countries point out that the Russia use on war in ukraine: “We would welcome an investigation by the United Nations Secretariat team charged with overseeing the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.” Such a resolution was passed in 2015 and states that all trade with Iran, a country subject to international sanctions for its nuclear program, must be approved by the Security Council. According to the signatories, there is “significant evidence” that Russia deploys Mohajer and Shahed series drones, which have a range of more than 300 km. The Mohajer series is manufactured by Iranian Qods Aviation, which is subject to sanctions under that resolution. According to the letter, these unmanned aerial vehicles “are being used by Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine in attacks on civilian infrastructure and cities across the country, causing the deaths of innocent people.”

At a Security Council meeting this Friday afternoon, convened by Mexico and France to discuss the situation in Ukraine, French Ambassador Nicolas de la Rivière asked Iran to “cease all support for Russia”. In addition, the French condemned the “complicity” of Belarus, from which missiles and drones are launched against neighboring Ukraine. Russian UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia called the allegations “another false report about alleged supplies to Russia”. The European Union and the United Kingdom also approved new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities involved in the transfer and production of drones used by Russian troops in Ukraine. Furthermore, sources suggest that Iran intends to transfer more drones and, potentially, ballistic missiles to Russia, which would be a “further violation of Resolution 2231 and would represent a significant escalation”, the signatories of the letter claim.

*With information from AFP