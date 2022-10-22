Evans Hankey, Jony Ive’s successor, will leave Apple

Busy Friday for Cupertino. As reported by BloombergApple’s senior vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankeyis leaving Apple.

As a result, the post is vacant just three years after she becomes the successor to Jony Ivewho surprisingly left the company in 2019 — to, among other things, found LoveFrom with Marc Newson.

Returning to Evans’ bombastic departure, Mark Gurman’s report also states that the unexpected departure was announced this week, but that she still intends to stay in Apple for the next six months. Evans reports directly to Jeff Williams, the company’s chief operating officer.

In contact with Apple, the Bloomberg received the following notice:

Apple’s design team brings together creative experts from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple. The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.

So far, no replacement has been announced. The report also reported that nothing changes in the position of Alan Dye, who remains Apple’s vice president of human interface design. Furthermore, Gary Butchera prominent former designer in his division — who is currently vice president of design at Airbnb — is returning to Apple.

We wait for the scenes of the next chapters. What…