Everything you need to know about The Boys characters

the boys is an American superhero television series based on the comic books of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It talks about how superheroes aren’t as nice as people think. It shows an alternate reality closer to the real world. The series was developed by American television writer, director and producer Erick Kripke.

Born April 24, 1974, Kripke graduated from Sylvania Southview High School in 1992, at the time, creating home movies with friends and showing them to other students. In 1996 he graduated from the University of California and in 2005 he created the hit series, “Supernatural”.

The Boys is his most recent work to date.

Antony Starr (Homeland Captain)

Born on October 25, 1975, Antony Star is a New Zealand actor, he made a cameo in the drama series “Shortland Street” and participated in the series “Xena: Warrior Princess” and “Hercules”. His career on American soil began in 2013, with the television series “Banshee”, where he played a coup ex-con who assumes the identity of a murdered sheriff in Banshee.

His character, Country Captain, is the strongest super in existence, and a thorn in the Boys’ side, because he has inferiority complexes and delusions of grandeur, with bouts of lack of control (which is a little dangerous, considering that he has similar to Superman).

In 2018 it was announced that Starr would play the evil Homelander in The Boys. Really one star… or maybe 50…

Karl Urban (Billy Brutus)

Also a New Zealander, born June 7, 1972, he has an extensive background in the geek world. Playing big roles like the great King Éomer in the “Lord of the Rings” saga, Leonard McCoy in “Star Trek”, starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in “Doom: Hell’s Gate”, and even being a traitor in “Thor : Ragnarok” as the Skurge character. Karl, as well as Antony Starr, also acted in the series “Xena” (curious their characters hate each other so much). He also starred in the movie “Dreed” in 2012. (He’s a geek in a butcher’s body)

His character in the series is a CIA agent who seeks revenge on the super at all costs, even if the cost is his life and that of others around him.

An interesting fact is that, when part of the cast came to Brazil in the middle of this year, Karl loved our cuisine, especially the chimarrão, which must have made the southern geeks very proud, tchê.

Jack Quaid (Hugh Campbell)

Jack Henry Quaid, son of American actor Denis Quaid, was born on April 24, 1992, attended the Tisch School of the Arts from NYU (New York University) for three years and made his acting debut in 2012 in the dystopian film “The Hunger Games”.

His character in the series The Boys is a normal guy who has his life turned upside down when a super kills his girlfriend “accidentally”, receiving, in response to this event, a “sincere apology” and some brand products. of the super in question. Dissatisfied with the lack of punishment, he swears revenge for what happened.

Erin Moriarty (Starlight)

Erin Elair Moriarty is an American actress, born June 24, 1994, began acting at age 11, starring as Annie in a community theater production in 2005. After high school graduation, she put off college to pursue acting and is known for her work on the Marvel series “Jessica Jones”.

Her character in the series is a super with powers that control light. After going through a horrible experience on her first day as officially part of the 7, she was disillusioned with the reality of who superheroes really are and decided to go undercover within the group to take them down with the help of the Boys.

Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy)

Best known as Dean Winchester on the hit series “Supernatural”, Jensen was born on March 1, 1978 in Dallas, Texas. He had planned to study sports medicine at the Texas University of Technology and become a physical therapist, before moving to Los Angeles to become an actor and then a director, voice actor and musician.

His character in The Boys is a Super who teams up with the Boys to get revenge on Vought (the company that runs the Supers), for letting him be tortured for 30 years by the Russians, as an experiment.

Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko)

Karen is an American actress born February 10, 1992, graduated from the University of California, Karen is of Japanese descent and a brown belt in karate.

She’s known for her role as Katana in the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad”, at least she turned it around by playing the female character (original from the comics) in The Boys.

Her character in the series is a super maid outside of Vought who is saved by the Boys and helps them in their search for revenge (the actress is a cutie, by the way).

Chace Crawford (Deep)

Born on July 18, 1985 in Lubbok, Texas, Chace is known for his teen role in “Gossip Girl” (he was even nominated for a Teen Choice Awards for Sexiest Boy, woah).

See also

His character in the series basically has Aquaman’s powers: talking to fish and breathing underwater. Another factor about the character is that even dealing directly with the ocean, it’s as deep as a puddle.

Laz Alonso (Leitinho)

Lazaro Alonso or “Laz”, is an American actor born on March 25, 1974 in Washington, graduated from Howard University, Laz began acting in 2000 in the film Disappearing Acts, also known for his role of Tsu’Tey in “Avatar”.

His character is one of the Boys and Billy Bruto’s right-hand man, always portrayed as the voice of reason in the group.

Tomer Capone (French)

Tomer is an Israeli actor born on July 15, 1985. In 2004 Capone joined the Israel Defense Forces as a soldier to defend his country. He made his film debut in 2015 in the Natalie Portman (our Padmé Amidala) directed film A Tale of Love and Darkness. In 2016, he was awarded the Ophir for Best Supporting Actor in the drama One Week a Day.

His character is one of the Boys who is a weapons technician and completely psychologically unstable.

Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar)

Last but not least, Giancarlo Esposito. What to say about him? He’s done so much for the geek community that I can’t even describe how honored it would be to say hello to him.

Born on April 26, 1958, Esposito is a Danish actor whose best-known role is Gus Fring in the amazing AMC series “Breaking Bad”. He has also played characters such as the tyrant Moff Gideon in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” and more recently is the face of a dictator and villainous character Antón Castillo in “Far Cry 6”.

His character in the series is the president of Vought, the one who has all the super licensees in the palm of his hand.

Related