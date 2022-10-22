Everything you need to know about the Outlander spinoff series

The work that will be responsible for addressing the events leading up to the “Outlander” series has finally been made official by the Starz streaming service. Titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” (“Outlander: Blood of My Blood”, in free translation) will have as its plot the love story between Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. According to information provided by Variety magazine, the spin-off series has already started its development earlier this year.

For those unfamiliar with the work, Outlander is a production inspired by the works of Diana Gabaldon, who will also serve as a consultant throughout the work. In addition, along with her, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts of the original series will also continue to work on the spinoff, but this time in the role of writer and executive producer.

For those who want to check out the work, it will be made available through the STARZPLAY streaming service, here in Brazil.

What we already know about Ellen and Brian

Those who checked out the original series already know that Ellen and Brian needed to run away to live their love story, however, they returned when their love was already completely established, in other words, when Ellen was already pregnant.

Although they both lived a good life, Brian ended up losing his lover after the birth of their fourth child, and she not only left him, but took her son with her. Given this, Brian, alone, had to take care of and raise Jenny and Jamie.

